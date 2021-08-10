Cadbury has confirmed that the classic 90s treat would be reintroduced.

Cadbury has confirmed the comeback of a popular 90s product, which will be available in time for Christmas.

According to BirminghamLive, Cadbury, which is owned by the US candy business Mondelez, has announced the return of Cadbury Puds.

Everyone gets sentimental when they see the holiday sweet delicacy, which hasn’t been seen since 2003.

The legendary 90s snack included a milk chocolate shell filled with hazelnut truffle and was always a holiday favourite. When the Puds return, they will cost 60p.

The Cadbury Pud’s comeback was first rumored in June, when the Facebook group Snack News & Reviews stated they will be back on shelves for Christmas.

Hundreds of Cadbury lovers expressed their joy at the ‘announcement,’ stating they were looking forward to getting their hands on the nostalgic snack.

Cadbury will also introduce a new Winter Orange Dairy Milk flavor this Christmas.

Cadbury has also overhauled The Dairy Milk Advent calendar, which now includes intriguing new moulds as well as a ‘make your own’ option.

A new limited edition Roses tin has also been confirmed, in collaboration with Cath Kidston.

