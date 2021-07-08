Cadbury enthusiasts are ecstatic about the comeback of the classic chocolate treat from the 1990s.

Cadbury is rumored to be resurrecting one of its most popular 1990s offerings.

Snack News & Reviews, a Facebook page, claimed this week that Cadbury Puds would be returning.

During the holiday season, the snack had a milk chocolate shell filled with hazelnut truffle and was always a popular.

“Cadbury Puds are coming back – CONFIRMED!” the page said on Facebook.

“These featured a hazelnut truffle filling and a milk chocolate shell around the late 1990s.”

“They are now available on the Cadbury Gifts Direct website, however they are not available at this time. We’ll let you know when they’re back in stock!””

Cadbury enthusiasts who are excited to get their hands on the vintage delicacy left hundreds of likes and many comments on the post.

One person remarked beneath the image, “Liked these,” and another wrote, “I loved these when I was a kid.”

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,

“They were really excellent weren’t they?” said a fourth.

“Hope they are the same, they tasted incredible back then,” remarked a fifth, and “Yes they were really good,” wrote a sixth.

“I adored these,” said another.

It’s unclear when Cadbury Puds will be available for purchase.

On the Cadbury Gifts Direct website, a page was made for them, however it is currently inaccessible.