Cabinet members are enraged by the approval of a waterfront development.

Several members of Liverpool City Council’s cabinet have expressed their displeasure with the authorities for allowing developers to pay a drastically reduced contribution to the city on a major waterfront project.

The council’s Planning Committee approved plans for Glenbrook Property and Barings Real Estate to construct 257 units on Kings Parade at Queens Dock earlier today.

The project is the second phase of The Keel proposal, which began with the construction of a 240-flat project on the waterfront.

In the ‘flagship’ north Liverpool development, around 200 affordable houses will be developed.

The proposed £40 million design proposes to construct two new eight-story buildings at Queens Dock, totaling 257 units.

However, the plans sparked a heated debate in the council chamber about the amount of community contributions the developer was willing to make as part of the scheme.

Section 106 payments – these are legal agreements that require builders and developers to pay money to the local government, which is subsequently used to reduce the development’s impact on the surrounding environment.

This money will be used to solve concerns that may arise as a result of the development, such as increased public space, road improvements, bike infrastructure, and education and health services.

The developer had indicated in the planning report for this development that instead of paying the £766,927.50 due in community contributions, they should pay nothing in this region.

A council viability assessor disputed with this request, but ultimately suggested that a reduced contribution of £149,000, or less than 20% of the original sum owed, would be ‘justifiable.’

“This scheme is borderline viable at the present,” Stuart McCrone, Glenbrook’s projects director, stated during today’s planning committee meeting.

“There is a (Section 106) contribution that has been agreed upon, and we have spent nine months discussing it with planning officers.”

He said that the corporation was facing a “dramatic increase” in building expenses, implying that it would be unable to contribute the whole amount to the city.

The opposition councillors on the committee were outspoken in their opposition to the arrangement, arguing that the proposal should only be rubber-stamped if the full Section 106 payment was made.

