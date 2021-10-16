Bystanders’ Silence While a Woman Was Sexually Assaulted on a Train “Speaks to Where We Are in Society,” Police Say.

On Wednesday, passengers on a Philadelphia-area train who did not intervene while witnessing a woman’s rape “speaks to where we are in society,” according to a police superintendent.

In Upper Darby Township, a Philadelphia suburb, an assault happened on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train. Several other people were on the train during the altercation, according to surveillance video, township Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told the Associated Press on Friday.

Other passengers, according to Bernhardt, should have intervened.

“In my perspective, there were numerous persons who should have intervened. Someone should have intervened “Bernhardt remarked. “It reflects where we are as a culture; after all, who would allow such a thing to happen? As a result, it’s concerning.” Police said local station WPVI-TV that the assault lasted eight minutes and that someone may have been taking video of the incident.

The victim, who is now recovering in a hospital, is described by Bernhardt as a “unbelievably strong woman” who was able to supply cops with a wealth of information.

Fiston M. Ngoy, the accused attacker, was detained by SEPTA officials and charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

The assault was described as a “horrendous criminal conduct” by SEPTA, which urged anyone who witnessed something similar to report it to the authorities.

“Other passengers on the train observed this awful conduct, and the train could have been halted sooner if a passenger had phoned 911,” the authority said in a statement.

A SEPTA employee who was in the area of the train and saw “something wasn’t right” with a woman on board reported the attack.

A person is charged with rape if they force or threaten to force another person to engage in sexual actions against their will, according to Pennsylvania law. Rape is a first-degree felony in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 20 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

Upper Darby Township police were contacted for comment on Saturday, but no response was received by the time of publishing. Any responses will be added to this story.

A man was arrested in August 2020 after reportedly attempting to rape a lady in a Manhattan subway station—but was stopped by a “good Samaritan,” according to NBC. This is a condensed version of the information.