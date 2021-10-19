Bystanders on a Commuter Train who may have recorded a woman’s rape could face charges.

According to The New York Times, train passengers who held up their phones and appeared to video a guy sexually assaulting a lady onboard without interfering could face penalties, according to an Upper Darby Police Department superintendent. The man, who is now facing rape charges, allegedly harassed the woman for more than 40 minutes on a commuter train just outside Philadelphia, according to authorities.

According to Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, several train passengers were visible in CCTV film but did not react. Someone “should have done something,” Bernhardt said of the apparent lack of response. Police don’t believe any witnesses to the alleged harassment and rape called 911, and they’re investigating whether any other passengers videotaped the incident. According to the Associated Press, the Delaware County District Attorney’s office will decide whether or not to charge the bystanders.

“What we want is for everyone to be furious and disgusted, and to be resolute about making the system safer,” said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police head Thomas J. Nestel III.

At a news conference on Monday, Nestel said the man harassed, touched, and eventually assaulted the victim over the course of more than two dozen train stops.

Both the man and the woman boarded the train at the same time in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night. At the last stop, officers separated the man from the woman. Authorities said they arrived within three minutes of receiving a 911 call from a transportation authority employee.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was charged with rape and similar offenses, according to arrest documents.

The affidavit of arrest for Ngoy recounted the timings of the assault, including how the woman appeared to continuously push Ngoy away over those 40 minutes.

Nestel refused to say how many witnesses there were, and the affidavit didn’t say how many people were present for that 40 minutes. The surveillance video has not been made public by the authorities.

He claimed, “I can tell you that individuals were holding their phones up in the direction of this woman being assaulted.”

Sexual assault prevention is a research topic for Elizabeth Jeglic, a psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If people are uncomfortable acting physically, she added there are other choices, such as calling the police.

