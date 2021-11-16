‘Bye Bye Liz,’ Trump Acolytes Rejoice at Cheney’s Rejection by Wyoming Republicans.

Some conservatives have reacted angrily to the Wyoming Republican Party’s decision to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a GOP member.

According to the Associated Press, Wyoming’s GOP central committee voted 31-29 on her Republican membership after votes by GOP officials in roughly one-third of the state’s 23 counties.

She has been a target of Republican ire for years, ever since she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot.

In February, the Wyoming GOP committee decided to censure her, and in May, she was voted out of her position as the House’s No. 3 Republican.

