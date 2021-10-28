By watching YouTube videos, a teen who was raped by a lover manages to give birth on her own.

With the help of YouTube videos, an adolescent girl in India who was allegedly raped and impregnated by her lover delivered a baby on her own.

On Oct. 20, an unidentified 17-year-old girl from Malappuram, Kerala, in southern India, gave birth to a child and severed the umbilical chord after watching YouTube footage. According to Hindustan Times, police said she had no outside assistance and that her family was unaware of her pregnancy.

Police charged her 21-year-old neighbor with rape and child sexual abuse based on the girl’s account. The suspect also instructed her to watch YouTube videos, according to the police.

According to Indian Express, “he also suggested the girl to turn to YouTube to learn how severing the umbilical cord.”

The teen’s mother was blind, and her father, a security guard, was at work when the incident occurred. After the delivery, the girl remained in her room for two days. Officials said the mother assumed she was taking online classes.

When the parents heard the baby’s screams two days later, they found out about the delivery. By that time, the girl had gotten various infections. After that, the adolescent and her child were both transferred to the hospital.

According to investigators, the girl is recovering from infections and the child is secure.

Despite the fact that the juvenile was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the suspect, authorities said it was a case of rape because she was a minor.

A 24-year-old lady in India apparently had a self-induced abortion at home after watching YouTube videos in a similar instance. The nameless woman was allegedly raped many times and had her lover impregnate her. The woman had an abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy with kitchen utensils, and her partner allegedly buried the stillborn fetus. Sohail Khan, the woman’s boyfriend, was arrested for rape.