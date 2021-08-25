By uploading a photo of how he leaves his hotel room, a man has sparked a debate.

After posting a photo of his bedding nicely arranged on the mattress, a guy has created a massive controversy about how hotel rooms should be left.

According to the Daily Record, Darren Dowling removes the sheets, duvet cover, and pillowcases off the bed and neatly folds them to save housekeeping time.

“I usually strive to leave a hotel room like this,” he remarked beside the photo. Is this the correct or incorrect course of action?”

A flirtatious message left through the window of a shared house stuns a student.

Many people questioned why he would bother since the house cleaning crew is paid to do it, but many more applauded him for his efforts.

“I’ve always been one to stack dishes for the waiter/waitress and return glasses to a bar,” one follower commented, describing him as a “life skills influencer.” But I’ve never thought of doing it in a hotel. But you can bet I’m going to start!”

Others who had previously worked in hotels remarked that it truly helps when visitors do this, praising Darren for doing so, and that with time targets to hit per room, doing so can really give them a leg up.

“This makes me extremely happy when clients do this,” one cleaner said. “Everything saves us an extra job and makes it easier.”

Another housekeeper, though, expressed concern, saying, “I feel scared when I see this – what are they hiding?”

“As a former cleaner, I always liked it when folks did this,” said another. This is something I continue to do now, and I also leave a tip every day.

“Housekeeping is a horrible, thankless, awful job. The state in which certain rooms have been left is incredible… Despite the fact that it was only one night.

“They aren’t paid nearly enough… People are nasty to them, and they are looked down upon in other areas of the hotel. Housekeeping is the most crucial job in the hotel because without it, there would be no rooms to rent out and no money coming in.”

However, it wasn’t all good; one man said he was fined in Spain for doing it, saying: “They said the room was “messy” as I stripped the beds and put any trash in a bin bag and put it in the bin.”

“The summary comes to an end.”