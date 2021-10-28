By the end of March, some Americans may require a fourth COVID vaccine dose.

It’s unclear how often the COVID-19 vaccine will need to be boosted in the general public, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is already advising some patients to get a fourth dosage six months after their third.

Adults who are “moderately” or “severely” immunocompromised may have four COVID-19 doses in total, with the fourth shot administered six months after the third. Americans who are eligible for a fourth dose of the mRNA vaccinations will be able to get it by the end of March, thanks to the start of booster dose eligibility in September.

Some patients, though, received booster doses before the CDC’s formal recommendation in August, making them eligible for a fourth dosage before March.

Only immunocompromised persons who had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as their primary inoculation should receive the CDC’s fourth dose recommendation. Immunocompromised persons who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should only get a second dosage at least two months following the first.

The CDC website states, “A person who has received one primary dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine should not receive more than two COVID-19 vaccination doses.”

The CDC was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Adults over 65 years old or with underlying medical issues who got one of the mRNA vaccines are eligible for a booster dose six months after their initial series. Those over the age of 18 who reside in long-term care facilities or who work or reside in high-risk environments are also eligible. Adults who received a one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are eligible for a second dose two months later.

While booster doses for vaccines are normal, and people must have a flu shot every year, the growing number of shots required to defend against COVID-19 has drawn some concern. In the context of vaccine mandates for participation in society, some have hypothesized that mandates may be amended to include boosters, leaving many wondering how often boosters will be required.

“We don’t know,” is the easy response to the question of how often boosters will be required. According to Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie, an infectious disease physician, booster doses may be required every year or even every six months. This is a condensed version of the information.