By the end of 2024, the Tube will have complete mobile phone coverage.

The Mayor of London has stated that passengers on the London Underground will have mobile coverage throughout the network by the end of 2024.

Work on preparing some of the capital’s biggest stations, including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, and Bank, will begin soon, and they will be among the first completely connected stations by the end of next year, according to Transport for London (TfL).

TfL has given BAI Communications (BAI), a global provider of 4G and 5G linked infrastructure, a 20-year concession to combat so-called not-spots in the network.

“I told Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as Mayor, I would bring 4G throughout the Tube network,” said Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was re-elected last month.

For the first time in March of last year, permanent phone reception was made accessible on London’s Tube network when the eastern half of the Jubilee line was covered.

The London Underground was founded in the nineteenth century, and this concession to provide mobile service to the whole Tube network ensures that it continues to evolve for 21st-century users.

Mobile coverage in the Tube’s underground sections has previously only been provided in a limited trial on the Waterloo and City line in the summer of 2017.

Mr Khan continued, “I’m thrilled to say today that I’m fulfilling that commitment and that full internet access will be available across the Tube, with important central London stations such as Oxford Circus and Euston scheduled to benefit before the end of next year.”

Camden Town and Euston are the two stations that will be connected in the first wave.

