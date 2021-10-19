By the end of 2022, Asda plans to open 200 new stores.

By the end of next year, Asda aims to open 200 new convenience outlets.

According to plans disclosed by the corporation this week, around 28 new outlets will open by the end of 2021, with the number expected to climb to 200 by the end of next year.

Originally, the Issa brothers, who bought ASDA’s grocery company for £6.8 billion, planned to buy ASDA’s petrol forecourts, which would then be added to their already-existing EG Group. These ideas, however, have now been abandoned.

“On 16 June 2021, both the ongoing restrictions placed under UK Competition Law and the following Competition and Markets Authority “Hold Separate Order” on TDR Capital and the Issa brothers’ acquisition of Asda were lifted,” ASDA announced in a statement.

“This enabled Asda and EG Group’s teams to begin sharing commercial information relevant to EG’s acquisition of the Asda Forecourt Business, which had previously been impossible, and has resulted in various adjustments to the proposed Transaction’s financial appraisal.

“As a result, EG and Asda have chosen not to pursue the Transaction any further, and it has been canceled as of October 18, 2021.”

“Asda is confident that it will continue to benefit from its strategic alliance with EG through key initiatives already underway, such as the development of plans to introduce foodservice at Asda locations and the expansion of Asda’s convenience offering, where both companies have confirmed their intention to roll-out the Asda On the Move proposition across EG’s UK forecourts,” says the company.

“Asda recently announced intentions to open 28 new Asda On the Move convenience stores at EG forecourts this year, with a goal of 200 by the end of the year and ambitions to expand in 2023.”

“Asda will keep the petrol forecourts business, as well as the income and EBITDA that comes with it. The business’s forecourts have been a major source of foot traffic, aided by its position as a price leader in the supermarket fuel industry.” In October 2020, the Issa brothers bought Asda. They began their company, EG Group, with the purchase of a single petrol filling station in Bury. “The summary comes to an end.”