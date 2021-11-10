By taking a brief survey, you can get 10% discount at hundreds of fantastic local companies.

Christmas shopping is almost here, and it’s more important than ever for small independent businesses.

Many people will be hoping to recoup some of the huge losses they’ve sustained over the past 19 months, with local high streets suffering as a result of the pandemic.

The #ThinkWhereYouShop campaign has been launched by InYourArea, the UK’s largest platform for local news, views, and things to do, in collaboration with Down Your High Street, the online marketplace that puts local businesses at its heart.

People are being encouraged to purchase mindfully whenever possible and to support local high streets as a group.

To aid you in this endeavor, everyone who completes the purchasing habits survey below or here will receive a 10% discount ticket valid across all of Down Your High Street.

“Supporting local is all for the future for us at Down Your High Street,” said Dan Whytock, chief executive of Down Your High Street. When small stores were forced to close owing to the epidemic, it was a frightening reminder of what life would be like if high-street stores were no longer available. There’s no place to meet friends, no place to get a cup of coffee, and nothing special about where you live.

“Christmas is the most significant season for retailers, accounting for 60% of their sales and providing a critical source of income to support the costs of local workers, rentals, and rates.

“We fear losing the heart of our communities if we don’t use our local shops during this time.”

“The Down Your High Street platform enables shop owners to expand their online reach to customers in parts of the country who may never have heard of them, while also connecting them with customers locally, generating additional revenue and a loyal customer base who prefer to buy from real UK businesses,” says the company.