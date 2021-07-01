By sharing recollections of Diana, William and Harry ‘collaborated’ with the sculpture.

According to the artist, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex assisted in the creation of the Diana Princess of Wales statue as part of a “collaborative endeavor.”

Artist Ian Rank-Broadley spoke about how William and Harry revealed painful private moments of laughter and joy from their time with their late mother to represent her personality following the unveiling.

He expressed his hope that the statue will bring the two brothers some “solace.”

“I believe their mother is present in a tangible sense; perhaps in the evenings when the grounds are closed, they could come here for a period of peaceful thought, and I hope that would provide some consolation or solace,” he said.

“Uppermost in my thoughts was to do something for the princes, the princess was a highly prominent character and in many ways an icon, but she was someone’s mother,” Mr Rank-Broadley continued. As a result, I paid close attention to what both princes had to say.

“And it was a collaborative endeavor in many respects; they made a significant contribution, and in many ways I could say the sculpture belonged to them as well — they assisted in its creation.”

“Unfortunately, I never knew the princess, I never met her, so I was dependant on what friends and family would say,” he said when asked about William and Harry’s direct involvement in the process.

“One gets a sense of it; there may be anecdotes, recollections, and unique perspectives, so they contributed in that way.”

“They recounted their mother, and there were private moments that were related in many ways — one got the impression she was a lot of fun and (liked) telling jokes.

“That aids in the creation of a person, so when I’m alone in the studio, simply modeling clay, I get the impression I’m getting to know someone. And by the end of the commission, I had the distinct impression that I knew a Diana.”

The princess is encircled by three children in the bronze statue, which were inserted to prevent her from appearing solitary.

