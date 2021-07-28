By retaining his Olympic championship, Adam Peaty earns Great Britain’s first gold in Tokyo.

With a strong performance in the men’s 100 meters breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic championship.

Despite failing to break his own world record of 56.88 seconds, the 26-year-old from Uttoxeter raced to Team GB’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 in a timing of 57.37secs, with Arno Kamminga 0.63s behind in second.

Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in a time of 58.33s, while Peaty’s compatriot James Wilby finished fifth in a time of 58.96s.

“I haven’t felt this amazing since 2016,” Peaty told the BBC after setting the sixth fastest time in the event’s history. It means everything to me.

“It wasn’t the best preparation I’d ever had. You, on the other hand, toss that out the window.

“That’s exactly what it takes to be a sportsperson. It’s not about who’s the best all year; it’s about who’s the best on any given day.”