By October half-term, PCR tests for travel could be phased out.

Last Monday, the administration announced changes to its travel restrictions.

Next month, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps will outline how traffic trip light system rules would be simplified.

Fully vaccinated travelers will soon be able to use a less expensive lateral flow test instead of a PCR version for their day-two test, according to the upgrade.

Mr. Shapps acknowledged today that no timeline for the abolition of PCR testing has been determined.

However, he told the Commons Transport Select Committee that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is “informed” of proposals for the October half-term to be implemented.

“It is apparent that the package of steps I announced this week and last week will make a significant difference, and people will be able to travel much more freely,” he said.

“One reason for this is that on day two, the PCR test was removed and replaced with a more easier lateral flow test.

“They (DHSC) are aware of half-term and are working closely with private-sector suppliers to ensure we can accomplish this as soon as possible,” he stated.

Eight countries were removed from the red list today, allowing UK jet setters to visit destinations such as Turkey without having to spend a fortune on quarantine in a managed hotel.

From October 4, the amber list will be phased out and replaced by two new categories: the red list and the rest of the world.

Mr. Shapps said in a statement released after announcing the new limits last week that the reforms will benefit the travel industry.

“Today’s adjustments mean a simpler, more straightforward system,” he explained. One that requires less testing and is less expensive, allowing more individuals to travel, visit loved ones, or conduct business throughout the world while also boosting the tourism sector.

” Public health has always been at the forefront of our overseas travel policy, and with more than eight out of ten adults in the UK completely vaccinated, we are now ready to start a proportionate vaccination program.

“The summary comes to an end.”