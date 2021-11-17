By not checking Weapon: New Suit, Alec Baldwin played ‘Russian Roulette With a Loaded Gun.’

Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor for Rust, filed a complaint on Wednesday against a number of people connected to the picture, including star Alec Baldwin.

Mitchell was on the set of Rust when Baldwin fatally shot cameraman Halyna Hutchins. According to authorities, the gun Baldwin was holding at the time was loaded with a dummy bullet, but live ammo was fired.

The charges include assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and willful infliction of harm, according to the complaint. The screenplay did not call for Baldwin’s gun to be discharged during the scenario the cast was rehearsing, according to the documentation.

According to the complaint, “Mr. Baldwin elected to play Russian Roulette with a loaded rifle without inspecting it and without having the Armorer do so.” “His and the Producers’ actions on Rust were deliberate acts and/or omissions.” Mitchell announced the action at a press conference on Wednesday. Gloria Allred, a well-known attorney who is representing her, joined her.

Allred’s association with Mitchell was initially reported by Fox News on October 26, two days after the shooting event on October 21. Mitchell was the first person on the set to phone 911, according to Santa Fe detectives.

“I’m down in the dumps. I’m not feeling safe, “During the press conference, Mitchell said through tears. “I’m worried about the future. This senseless catastrophe has robbed me of my joy.” Mitchell claimed that she had been “robbed of my new friend,” Hutchins. “I never want what happened on our set to happen to anyone else,” she continued. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.