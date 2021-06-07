By next week, all people in Wales will have had the Covid vaccine.

By next Monday, all adults in Wales will be administered the coronavirus vaccine, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

If reached, the milestone will be six weeks ahead of schedule, as the four UK nations had previously stated that everyone over the age of 18 will receive their first treatment by the end of July.

The Welsh Government has also promised to provide second doses to all adults by the end of September, as part of an update to the country’s vaccine plan.

Wales has administered the vaccine to 2.18 million people, or 86 percent of the adult population, the best record of any country in the world.

