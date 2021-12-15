By mid-January, Omicron is expected to be the dominant variant in the EU, with 66.6 percent of people having been vaccinated.

Officials from the European Union predict the Omicron version to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the region by January, but European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence in the ability of the region’s highly vaccinated population to combat it on Wednesday.

According to Von von Leyen, the EU’s 27 member states are up against a double challenge, as new infections are “virtually completely” caused by the Delta variety, and now Omicron is making an appearance.

She said, however, that with 66.6 percent of EU citizens properly vaccinated, she is confident in the region’s “strength” and “means” to overcome further outbreaks.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the average of 66.6 percent does not account for some of the disparities in vaccination rates across EU countries. While some countries, such as Portugal and Denmark, have fully vaccinated over 82 percent of their citizens, others, like as Bulgaria, have only fully vaccinated 26.6 percent of their citizens.

Countries with lower rates, according to Von der Leyen, must develop measures to combat vaccine hesitation and skepticism.

“Because the price we’ll pay if people don’t get vaccinated keeps rising,” she explained. “It’s also a concern for our senior citizens, who will once again be unable to visit their grandchildren this Christmas. It’s also a concern for those children who are unable to attend school once more. What sort of existence is that?” As Omicron spreads across continental Europe, officials in the United Kingdom predict that it will become the dominant variety there within days. Dr. Jenny Harries, the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, said Oomicron is growing at a staggering rate compared to prior variations.

“The problem is that the virus’s growth has a decreasing doubling time, which means it’s doubling faster and growing faster,” Harries told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. “It is now under two days in most parts of the United Kingdom. We were estimating four or five when it started.” The variant is “perhaps the most substantial threat we’ve encountered since the start of the epidemic,” according to Harries. Excess mortality surged during the fall, prompting several European governments to implement public health precautions as infections rose alarmingly as winter approached and the Delta variety remained at large.

The leader of the group. This is a condensed version of the information.