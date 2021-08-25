By gnawing his fingers, a 2-month-old baby survived for days on top of his mother’s decomposing body.

A two-month-old infant boy lived for days in their Kentucky apartment, clinging to his mother’s decomposing remains. As he lay on top of his mother’s body, the youngster was found biting on his hand.

WAVE 3 reported that Danielle Wade, 29, was discovered dead in her Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive in St. Dennis, Louisville, on August 18.

Danielle’s mother, Adriane Wade, last saw her daughter and her children on August 13th. “She was in my place with her children. We had to go to school. We had a great time. Adriane told Wave 3 that Friday the 13th was amusing.

According to Adriane, Louisville Metro Police told her to go to her daughter’s apartment on Aug. 18 to identify the body.

Adriane was informed that her daughter had been dead for days and that her grandchild was alive and lying on top of his mother when she arrived.

Adriane described her mother as “decomposing for days with her little baby, her little infant, laying on top of her.” Dreseaun, she added, lived by chewing on his fingers.

She said, “That baby who was in the apartment when she was decomposing, his hand was raw from trying to eat to survive.”

Danielle died after a heroin overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Dreseaun is doing well and is being treated at a hospital for dehydration and ailments received as a result of his hand injury. He is likely to recover completely.

Adriane considers her grandson’s survival without his mother to be a miracle. “Because God is involved, it’s miraculous. It’s very amazing. He ate his hand uncooked. She went on to say, “(He was) trapped there for days without survival tactics.”

His granny will look after the child. Adriane will have custody of Danielle’s other children as well.

Her mother exclaimed, “I can’t believe this is how her week ended.” “I can’t believe how quickly everything transpired. “Life is so brief, and it just happened,” Adriane explains.

A 4-year-old youngster who was found wandering the streets of Illinois recently led authorities to his mother’s body. A three-year-old live child was also discovered inside the house with the mother’s body.