By Friday, a CDC advisory panel will consider extending Booster Shot eligibility to all adults.

On Friday, a powerful CDC advisory council will explore increasing COVID-19 booster vaccination eligibility to all adults aged 18 and up.

The committee will investigate the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. If the eligibility increase is granted, the shots might be available as soon as this weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Experts from government agencies recommend booster shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccination patients who have had their initial dosage more than two months ago. Boosters are recommended for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine users who received their second dose more than six months ago, are over 65, have underlying medical issues, or are at a high risk of exposure.

According to the New York Times, at least 30-40% of vaccinated adults are still not eligible for vaccines.

Only 16.5 percent of fully vaccinated adults have had a booster vaccine, according to the CDC. Only two states, Vermont and Minnesota, have reported that more over half of their immunized persons aged 65 and older have received a booster vaccination.

Only seven states currently allow all adults to have booster shots: Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and West Virginia.

Colorado and New Mexico have issued executive orders urging residents to acquire boosters as soon as the two- or six-month time has passed, citing concerns about rising transmission rates.

Many others, however, have urged for this to become official US policy.

According to CBS News, the CDC has already cautioned vaccine providers that disobeying its instructions regarding the use of the COVID-19 vaccine could result in sanctions. Losing pandemic liability protections or not getting reimbursed for vaccines could be among the consequences.

The CDC, however, has stated that it does not wish to place barriers in the way of immunizations, enabling adults to “self-attest” their eligibility, according to CBS.

Adults will be eligible for the Pfizer booster if the eligibility expansion is authorized. Moderna will not be far behind, according to the New York Times, as it is anticipated to file its own request to the FDA to widen its booster eligibility soon.

