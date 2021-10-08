By December, the White House plans to quadruple the number of COVID tests available at home.

On Wednesday, the White House said that it has spent an additional $1 billion on fast, at-home COVID testing, bringing the total number of the product to triple by December.

After receiving criticism for providing limited and pricey at-home coronavirus testing, White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zients made the statement. As families prepare for the holiday season, the new commitment to boost supply will help cut costs and make the product more accessible across the United States.

“As we did throughout the pandemic response on testing, we’ll continue to pull every lever to expand manufacturing output of tests in order to make testing even more broadly available and bring down the cost per test,” Zients said.

According to Zients, the administration’s funding will provide the United States with 200 million tests per month.

COVID testing is being expanded at a time when medical professionals are concerned about a potential new outbreak during the winter months.

“All we have to do now is focus on continuing to bring those numbers down, rather than attempting to predict what we’ll do in weeks or months.” Let’s keep focusing like a laser on closing those cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, said Monday that “we can accomplish it by people getting vaccinated and also in the case where boosters are appropriate to get them boosted.”

In order to increase testing capacity, the administration is also increasing the number of pharmacies participating in the federal government’s free testing program to 20,000.

The administration’s new commitment to COVID testing, according to White House testing director Carole Johnson, will “help to send a signal to manufacturers to ramp up production, and that’s why we’re sure here that we’ll see greater production.”

She went on to say that the White House is working on a solution to the “cost issue” of at-home testing, which cost roughly $23.99 each. They’re also coordinating the distribution of testing through food banks and neighborhood health facilities.