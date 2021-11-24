By deceiving self-service machines, the gang defrauded bookies of £663k.

Four scam artists defrauded bookies of over £600,000 by using laminated money to deceive self-service machines.

The men inserted plastic-coated £20 and £50 notes into betting slots to register a deposit for a wager, then yanked the note out with a plastic lead before it was taken.

Thomas Wheatcroft, 40, Charlie Shaw, 33, Michael Sadgove-Tarrant, 37, and Paul Hubbold, 59, traveled throughout the country committing 168 frauds at various betting shops.

Between July of last year and June of this year, Ladbrokes and Coral outlets across the UK, including those in London, Yorkshire, Merseyside, Essex, the West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, and Surrey, were all scammed.

When employees detected thousands of pounds stolen during the day’s cashing up of the machines, they alerted the cops.

The crew guilty for the thefts was wearing the same outfit, according to surveillance footage from various stores.

When Wheatcroft, Shaw, and Sadgove-Tarrant were apprehended in Basildon, Essex, cops discovered 20 baseball hats in bags of clothing.

The total loss to Ladbrokes and Coral has been estimated at £663,556, according to authorities.

All of the defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, November 22, and were given lifelong bans from entering any bookies in the UK.

Thomas Wheatcroft, 40, of Hunter Road in Portsmouth, received a four-year and three-month sentence.

Charlie Shaw, 33, of Portsmouth’s Wadham Road, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Michael Sadgove-Tarrant, 37, of Hanway Road, Portsmouth, was given a one-year sentence with a two-year suspension.

Paul Hubbold, 59, of Clarence Road, Barrow-in-Furness, was given a nine-month sentence with an 18-month suspension.

“The enormous quantities of money stolen by the group is a considerable loss to the firms these men had targeted,” said Detective Constable Kevin Parley of the Met Police, who worked on the case.

“We worked together with security professionals from both firms to conduct a combined investigation, which included gathering evidence to build a strong case against the four guys,” says the statement.

“I am glad that the primary criminals, Wheatcroft and Shaw, received prison sentences, and I hope this brings some relief.”

