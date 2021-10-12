By citing the Somalia Civil War, the International Court puts an end to Kenya’s dispute over the ocean boundary.

According to the Associated Press, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) mentioned Somalia’s civil war in a judgement that resolved a maritime boundary dispute with Kenya.

On Tuesday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Somalia in a dispute over oil and gas-rich territory.

Kenya wanted to claim a maritime boundary along a comparable line of latitude, but the court concluded there was “no persuasive evidence” that Somalia had agreed to the claim.

The Hauge-based court also stated that it “cannot disregard the context of Somalia’s civil conflict,” which has destabilized the country for years and hampered its government’s capacity to enforce its borders.

“I thank Allah for…the fruit of the Somalis’ protracted fight to resist Kenya’s intention to claim control of part of Somalia’s sea,” Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a Facebook broadcast.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United Nations’ top court issued a legally binding decision on Tuesday, despite the fact that the court has no enforcement authority. Kenya’s claim to the maritime boundary it wanted was dismissed by the court, which noted that Kenya had not consistently maintained it. Instead, it edged closer to Somalia’s assertion of a direct line from their border to the Indian Ocean.

However, after Somalia claimed that certain of Kenya’s marine activities had infringed its sovereignty, the court denied Somalia’s request for damages.

Somalia’s information minister, Osman Dubbe, tweeted, “Congratulations to the Somali people, we have succeeded in capturing our seas.” Hassan Mohamed Afrah, the director of the Somali Maritime Administration, told The Associated Press that he was cautiously optimistic that the verdict would end the dispute peacefully.

Kenya, on the other hand, announced last week that it will not recognize the court’s decision, claiming that the legal process was tainted by “clear and inherent bias.” The statement acknowledged that the decision would have “significant security, political, social, and economic repercussions in the area and beyond,” but urged Kenyans to remain calm.

In 2014, Somalia filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice over the two countries’ maritime border, escalating tensions between the two countries.

“The deterioration of relations has already hampered Nairobi and Mogadishu’s efforts to combat [extremist group]al-deadly Shabab’s insurgency. This is a condensed version of the information.