By Christmas, two million Universal Credit claimants will receive a new DWP salary hike.

The government has revealed that millions of Universal Credit claimants will see an increase in their payments before Christmas.

In his October Budget speech, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the taper rate will be reduced by 8%, from 63 percent to 55 percent.

The work allowance, which determines how much a claimant can earn before their benefit is reduced, will rise by £500 each year.

PIP payments will be increased for up to two million people, according to the Department for Work and Pensions. Brits Therese Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, stated that the amendments will increase the income of two million people by £1,000 per year on average.

It was a huge U-turn that Labour and campaigners had demanded, and it goes beyond allegations that the Chancellor would just decrease the taper rate to 60p.

The amendments were supposed to take effect on December 1, but the Department of Work and Pensions said it had worked around the clock to upgrade its systems to reflect the new requirements.

Due to the decision to implement the modifications seven days before the Chancellor’s deadline, the DWP claims that the revisions will benefit 500,000 extra individuals before Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 7, Lucy Frazer, the Treasury’s Financial Secretary, stated that the pay increase will be reflected in people’s accounts before Christmas.

“Can the Minister clarify that the £1,000 a year tax cut delivered through modifications to the Universal Credit taper rate will begin to show up in people’s bank accounts this side of Christmas?” questioned Tory MP Stephen Metcalfe.

Ms Frazer responded affirmatively, implying that claimants will quickly notice the impact of the big rule change.

Karl Handscomb, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, commended the government’s changes but warned that recent policy decisions will leave some families “worse off overall.”

“This reflects a significant increase in low-income families’ living standards by enhancing people’s incentives to work and allowing them to keep more of their earnings,” he said.

“However, while these improvements mean that higher-earning families on Universal Credit will receive more support this winter, the recent £20 a week decrease in support means that 3.6 million families will still be worse off overall, particularly those who have.”

