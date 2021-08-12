By changing Premier League rules, Sadio Mane gave Liverpool an advantage.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are noted for their offensive style of play, with the German frequently favoring chaos, intensity, and speed over slow and dominant possession of the ball.

The Reds frequently dominate play while maintaining a degree of directness in their approach, which typically means the Anfield side moving from point A to point B faster than the typical controlling club.

Liverpool’s aggressive mentality is arguably best exemplified by the number of through balls they complete, with 65 last season, putting them in first place in the Premier League.

Only PSG and Barcelona from Europe’s top five leagues completed more passes than Liverpool, yet the Reds had offsides issues at times.

The Premier League implemented rigorous VAR regulations, and Sadio Mane, who was caught offside 31 times last season, was restricted by the rules.

His total of 31 offsides was second only to Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (36), and it was good enough for him to finish ninth overall throughout Europe’s top five leagues.

Last season was a difficult one for the Senegalese forward, but recent revisions to the interpretation of the offside law should help him as the new season approaches.

This season, the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) will make minor changes to the offside law, which will be enforced by the use of larger lines.

“We’ve introduced the benefit of the doubt for the attacking player, so where we have an extremely close offside situation, we will follow the same method as last year but now apply thicker broadcast lines,” said refereeing boss Mike Riley.

“By using forensic analysis, we have effectively returned 20 goals to the game that were ruled offside last season.

“So the toenails and noses of players who were previously offside will no longer be offside.”

It’s a change that should help players like Mane, Vardy, and Timo Werner, to name a few, who used to play on the periphery of rival defenses.

For many Reds fans, Mane’s offside at Goodison Park last year would spring to mind, but ultimately, his lethal skill set accompanies how. “The summary has come to an end.”