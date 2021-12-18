By bringing up Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, Antonio Conte defends Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte compared his thoughts about Harry Kane to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s feelings towards Mohamed Salah.

Kane has long been considered as one of the best center-forwards in the world, so it came as no surprise when Premier League champions Manchester City made a strong bid for the England captain this summer.

However, despite City’s and the player’s best efforts, a transfer did not materialize.

Kane has scored goals for Tottenham in the Europa League and for England on the international stage, but he has struggled in the Premier League, which is unusual for him.

In 13 Premier League appearances, the 28-year-old has only one goal and one assist. In the Premier League last season, he scored 23 goals and added 14 assists for a total of 44 points.

Conte claimed he still believes in Kane ahead of Sunday’s encounter, citing Salah’s importance to Klopp as an example, according to Sky Sports.

The Italian described Harry as a “world-class striker.” “Every day that I work with him, I am convinced that he is a world-class striker.

“He’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He’s incredible. I enjoy having him on my squad. Jurgen [Klopp] is a big fan of Mo Salah. However, I like to have Harry on my squad.

“He’s a key player for us, and I had high hopes for him to play a crucial game against Liverpool.”

Salah has had an outstanding start to the season for Liverpool, and he is on track to lead the team in goals and assists. Kane scored 15 goals and added nine assists in his 17 Premier League games last season.

Despite the fact that five top-flight matches have been canceled due to Covid-19 outbreaks this weekend, all three Premier League championship contenders are in action on Sunday.

Liverpool travels to Tottenham later in the day, while Manchester City hosts Newcastle United and Chelsea travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers.