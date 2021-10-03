By authoring a piece in the S*n, Keir Starmer betrays his 2020 pledge.

Following his first-person story in the S*n, Labour leader Keir Starmer stirred outrage in Liverpool today.

Keir Starmer appears to have reversed his position after promising last year that he would “never give an interview to the S*n for its previous defamation of Liverpool.”

Starmer contributed an op-ed to today’s edition of the pape r, just 18 months after swearing not to speak to the tabloid, which is widely despised in Liverpool.

Since its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, the newspaper has been shunned by the city.

Newsagents across Liverpool and beyond refuse to sell the journal, and Liverpool Football Club issued an official ban on the publication in 2017, 28 years after the city’s popular boycott began.

Keir Starmer promised those present in Liverpool for the Labour leadership hustings in January last year that he would not grant interviews to the S*n throughout the leadership race.

He was greeted with thunderous applause and encouragement from onlookers on the spot and on social media.

However, the Labour leader was then chastised for failing to properly reject the boycotted newspaper’s backing.

In a Channel 4 interview, when asked if he would welcome their support, Starmer dodged the topic by saying he “wants as many individuals to endorse the Labour Party as possible.”

He has now been chastised for promoting members of his front bench who write for the newspaper.

On his second day back in August, Labour MP Wes Streeting, who had been having cancer treatment earlier this year, welcomed his return by writing for and promoting the S*n.

Liverpool MP Ian Byrne reacted angrily, demanding an opportunity to speak in front of the assembled Labour MPs.

“Any Labour MP writing in this rag defies belief,” he said on Twitter, “but on the week the 97th victim of Hillsborough was unlawfully killed, there is little understanding or worse apathy to victims & survivors.”

“I’ll ask to speak to the PLP about what solidarity with my city entails.”

The Labour leader gave clearance for the paper to report from last week. “The summary has come to an end.”