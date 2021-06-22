By August 9, the Scottish government intends to abolish all significant coronavirus restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, has stated that the Scottish Government hopes to be free of Covid-19 restrictions by August 9 if at all feasible.

Changes to Scotland’s current restriction levels will be postponed until July 19, she stated in the Scottish Parliament.

On that date, the First Minister stated that it is hoped that all of Scotland will be able to move to the lowest level of limitations, Level 0, three weeks later than scheduled on June 28.

She blamed the delay on rising case numbers, which reached 2,167 in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the highest daily total since January 8.

She did, however, lay out a number of vaccine milestones, saying that if these and other requirements are completed, the majority of the limitations might be lifted by August 9.

“Our opinion – on balance and assuming we satisfy the essential requirements on immunization and harm reduction – is that lifting the key remaining legislative prohibitions on August 9 would be achievable and proportionate,” she said.

“Nearer the time, we will consider and make a final assessment of whether – as we hope – this may include the removing of the legal necessity to physically distance indoors as well as outdoors.”