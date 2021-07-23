By ‘adoptive’ parents, a 13-year-old child was tortured and locked up in the bathroom for days without food.

A couple in India was arrested for reportedly torturing their 13-year-old “adoptive” son by whipping him violently and keeping him in the bathroom without food for several days.

The boy’s tragedy became public after he told his birth parents about the mistreatment during a recent visit. The incident was then reported to the authorities, and the pair was detained earlier this week, according to Times Now. The incident occurred in Assam, a state in eastern India.

The pair allegedly beat up the youngster with sticks and starved him for several days, according to the authorities. Since he moved in, the child, who had been staying with the couple for a few months, had been terrified. It was unclear whether they had legally adopted the youngster.

Indrajit Handique and Anuradha Baruah have been named as the suspects. According to local media, Handique works for a university and his wife is a schoolteacher.

The pair has been charged, and the police have initiated an inquiry.

“A case has been filed with the Dibrugarh police station, and an inquiry has begun. Both suspects have been apprehended. We’re looking into whether or not they legitimately adopted a son. A police officer was quoted by Northeast Now as saying, “They will be dealt with according to the law.”

Police in the state of Odisha stated earlier this month that a 7-year-old girl had been exposed to barbaric physical and mental torture by her father and stepmother for more than a year. Since her parents’ divorce in the year 2020, the girl had been living with her father.

“The child was forcibly abducted by her father following her parents’ divorce. By not feeding the infant for months, he exposed her to cruel suffering. Md Jamil Akhtar, a social worker, informed Ommcom News at the time that she was severely malnourished and that her weight had dropped to five kilos (11 pounds).

The girl’s biological mother discovered the torture and rescued her, which brought the tragedy to light. Starvation has reduced the girl to a skeleton. The girl’s mother had requested that the perpetrators be punished severely.