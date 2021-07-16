By a father-son duo, a woman was raped and sold into marriage for $800.

A father-son duo allegedly sold a 27-year-old lady into marriage for $800 and raped her for four months in captivity.

The tragedy occurred on Monday in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. According to India Today, the accused, known as Ramesh, and his son, Ravi, are currently on the run.

The incident was discovered after authorities were alerted by others who had learned about the dubious marriage.

The victim, who had previously been married, was looking for work after her spouse was arrested. She approached Ravi and asked for his assistance, after which he drove her to a rented property. There, she met Ramesh. According to the woman’s allegation, the two held her hostage and raped her.

They decided to get rid of her after four months. Sarman Prajapathi, 33, was approached by both of them and consented to marry her. According to authorities, Prajapathi gave Rs 60,000 ($800) to the accused during an engagement.

The wedding date has been set for July 12th. Prajapathi and a few of his relatives came at the occasion on time. However, a few people at the agency where the marriage was arranged noticed anything unusual and reported it to the authorities.

The bride, who had broken down and related her trauma, was approached by the police, who spoke with her. The accused individuals had departed the site by that time. Rape charges have been filed against the father-son duo. They will also face fraud charges as a result of the groom Prajapathi’s accusation, which stated that he was unaware of the mistreatment. “Everyone involved in the case is being questioned,” a top source told India Today. “We are hoping that the two key culprits will be apprehended soon.” Officials are looking into the prospect of adding human trafficking charges, he said.

In April, in a similar example, a juvenile girl was “sold off” into marriage by her parents in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Her in-laws, including her husband’s brother and sister-in-spouse, law’s subjected her to severe gang rape. After fleeing her marital home, the girl, a student, was rescued by the Railway Protection Force.