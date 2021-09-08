By 2035, the Biden plan could have solar producing enough energy to power all of America’s homes.

If the US follows through on a plan released today by the Department of Energy, solar energy has the potential to produce enough energy to power every American home by 2035.

According to the Solar Futures Study, solar energy production in the United States might increase from 3% of total energy supply in 2020 to 40% by 2035 and finally 45 percent by 2050.

According to the Department of Energy, this investment would accelerate decarbonization, potentially employing up to 1.5 million people while eliminating the need to hike power costs.

In a statement, Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said, “The study emphasizes the fact that solar, our cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, could supply enough electricity to power all of the households in the United States by 2035.”

“To achieve this bright future, we need a large and fair deployment of renewable energy, as well as strong decarbonization policies,” she said, referring to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

The United States will install a record number of solar panels in 2020, bringing the overall quantity of solar energy produced to 76 gigawatts (GW). If the United States sticks to the plan and increases its total capacity to 1,600 GW by 2050, it will produce more power than is currently consumed by all residential and business structures in the country.

Between now and 2025, the plan is for the United States to construct 30 GW of solar capacity each year. From there, annual installations would rise to 60 GW by 2030. As part of this plan, the country will aim to supply 36 percent of its energy from wind, 11-13 percent from nuclear, 5 to 6 percent from hydropower, and 1% from biopower or geothermal.

Cleaner air quality would save the country $1.1 trillion to $1.7 trillion if carbon emissions were reduced through the proposal. According to the research, any expenditures spent during the changeover will be offset by savings resulting from “technological improvements.”

To be successful, the proposal would need to be implemented in tandem with decarbonization regulations, as well as technological developments to lower the present cost of solar energy. This is a condensed version of the information.