By 2030, the United States wants offshore wind farms off the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico.

As part of an energy plan, President Joe Biden wants the wind farms to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. More than 10 million houses would be able to be powered by the farms.

In a similar announcement, the Energy Department stated that it will invest $11.5 million to research the threats that offshore wind farms may bring to birds, bats, and marine mammals. On the East Coast, it will also monitor changes in commercial fish and marine invertebrate populations.

The agency will spend $2 million on optical surveys and acoustic monitoring of marine mammals and seabirds along the West Coast.

“We must ensure that offshore wind is done with care for the surrounding ecosystem by coexisting with fisheries and marine life—and that’s exactly what this investment will do,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a news release.

By 2025, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to host lease sales off the coasts of Maine, New York, and the mid-Atlantic, as well as the Carolinas, California, Oregon, and the Gulf of Mexico, according to her agency. Officials say the initiatives are part of Biden’s plan to combat climate change and could save up to 77,000 jobs while avoiding 78 million metric tons of climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

“As we advance the administration’s objectives to combat climate change, generate good-paying employment, and accelerate the nation’s transition to a cleaner energy future,” Haaland said, “the Interior Department is putting out an ambitious road map.” “To achieve a sustainable energy economy, we have enormous ambitions, and Interior is reaching them right now.” The Interior Department is collaborating with other federal agencies to enhance renewable energy production on public lands, with a goal of at least 25 gigawatts of onshore renewable energy from wind and solar power by 2025, according to Haaland.

Officials seek to decrease future confrontations with fishing groups and others, according to Haaland and Amanda Lefton, director of the department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.