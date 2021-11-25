By 2030, the Mersey River will be sewage-free.

Plans have been announced to ensure that the River Mersey is sewage-free by the end of the decade.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram stated that he plans to guarantee that all untreated discharges are removed from the famed river by 2030.

After the administration was recently chastised for failing to prevent sewage from being discharged into rivers across the country, he made the vow.

“We have made significant strides since the 1980s when Lord Heseltine accurately denounced the status of the River Mersey as ‘an affront to the standards a civilised society should require of its environment,'” Mayor Rotheram stated after the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The river is now an environmental success story, but we cannot be complacent, as recent public outrage over the discharge of untreated sewage into our rivers and seas demonstrates. We must do everything we can to ensure that we care for our wonderful river.

“To that aim, I want to utilise the powers granted to us under our devolution agreement to eradicate untreated waste discharges into the Mersey by the end of the decade.”

Mayor Rotheram will kick off the campaign by informing businesses and organizations that now dump garbage into the Mersey River about the goals, updating them on progress so far, and emphasizing the significance of eradicating untreated discharges by 2030.

The Metro Mayor will also inform businesses of his determination to guarantee that the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority does not fund projects that do not prevent untreated sewage from entering rivers.

The initial devolution agreement between Liverpool City Region and central government, signed in 2015, acknowledges that “the River Mersey has undergone the greatest clean-up of any river in Europe over the last thirty years.” The turnaround in environmental performance has been widely recognized thanks to the efforts of local stakeholders, and the river is once again a wonderful asset for tourism and trade.” The Liverpool City Region has agreed to “commit to the cleanest river standard by 2030 and commit to a discharge-free Mersey by 2040” under the devolution agreement. The declaration by the Metro Mayor will move that pledge forward by a year. “The summary has come to an end.”