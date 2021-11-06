By 2030, the five largest supermarkets have committed to halving the environmental impact of weekly food shopping.

As leaders gather in Glasgow for a critical climate change meeting, the CEOs of five of the UK’s largest supermarkets have pledged to cut the environmental effect of a weekly food shop in half by the end of this decade.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op, and M&S CEOs announced that they would collaborate with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to reduce natural disasters.

They’ve agreed to cut the amount of global warming caused by shopping baskets in half, as well as the trees that are cut down to fill them, the impact of agriculture and seafood in baskets, and the food waste and packaging they produce.

The supermarkets, which collectively reach more than half of UK food buyers, will submit statistics to WWF on each of these categories and disclose their activities once a year.

The stores also agreed to adopt science-based targets by the end of next year to help keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The targets will apply to all types of emissions, or scopes.

“As CEOs of major UK food merchants, we understand that a future devoid of nature is a future devoid of food. In an united statement, the shops agreed that “by 2030, we must stop the loss of nature.”

Tanya Steele, the WWF’s chief executive, stated that combating climate change and keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius will be impossible without addressing world food supplies.

“Food production is one of the greatest hazards to our world, and we will only be able to address the climate and environmental crisis if food stores play a role,” she continued.

“The commitments made by these CEOs are game-changing, and we hope that more food merchants will follow in their footsteps so that every customer can be certain that the items they buy aren’t contributing to the climate catastrophe or pushing endangered wildlife closer to extinction.”

Because the food industry accounts for more than 30% of total climate emissions and 60% of lost natural resources around the world, minimizing its impact can be a significant step toward combating climate change.

It emits 17.3 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, over 19 times that of commercial flights.

