By 2030, nearly 2,000 swimming pools in England could be closed, according to Swim England.

A new analysis warns that without immediate Government and local authority action, nearly 2,000 swimming pools in England could be lost by the end of the decade.

Pools built in the 1960s and 1970s are nearing the end of their useful lives, according to Swim England, and are not being refurbished or replaced at a sufficient rate, raising concerns about whether sufficient quality facilities will be available to both competitive and recreational swimmers in the coming decades.

In the pool, Team GB had a record-breaking summer in Tokyo, winning eight medals in total, including four golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

However, Swim England claims that without a £1 billion investment to restore current pools and develop new ones, availability will plummet.

“Swimming pools are naturally important to the future of all our aquatic sports if we are to develop the next Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Anna Hopkin, or Maisie Summers-Newton,” said Jane Nickerson, the organisation’s chief executive.

“They are, however, so much more than that. Pools are community centers that help people of all ages live healthier, happier lives while also saving the NHS millions of dollars each year.

“They’re also the venues where millions of people learn a skill that could save their – or someone else’s – lives one day.

“Without enough investment in the new pools that this country requires, we are expecting a significant reduction in accessible water space by the end of the decade, endangering the future of our sports, excluding millions from the activities they like, and growing health disparities.

“Now is the moment to act.”

According to the estimate, the number of pools in the United States will have decreased by 40% by 2030, from 4,336 to roughly 2,468.

It also claims that nearly a quarter (23%) of local authorities in England have at least one average-sized pool deficit.

“Sixty percent of swimming pools are past their use-by date,” said Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism, and Sport Board.

