By 2030, Diabetes UK predicts a massive increase in diabetes cases.

According to a charity, nearly one in ten individuals in the UK will have diabetes by 2030, with obesity fueling an increase in cases.

Diabetes UK estimates that 5.5 million individuals will get diabetes in the next ten years, placing them at risk of “devastating complications” such as heart attacks, renal failure, stroke, amputation, and blindness.

The country is “near the tipping point of a public health emergency,” according to Chris Askew, the charity’s chief executive, and action is needed “to stop it in its tracks.”

Diabetes UK anticipates that by 2030, there would be more than 87,000 hospital admissions in England for the condition unless anything is done to slow the rate of increase.

This represents a 14 percent increase over 2020/21 and a more than 50 percent increase over 2006/07.

The data is based on diabetes prevalence projection models developed by Public Health England and the Association of Public Health Observatories.

According to additional research from Diabetes UK, one in every three UK individuals – over 17 million people – could be at risk of getting Type 2 diabetes by 2030.

The organization is urging action on a number of fronts, including increasing the number of people enrolled in the NHS diabetes prevention program.

The program attempts to assist people in achieving a healthy weight, learning to eat properly, and incorporating regular exercise into their daily routine.

Diabetes UK also wants persons with Type 2 diabetes to go into remission as soon as possible, using methods such as individualized weight-loss counseling or gastric band surgery.

It also wants access to weight-loss programs to be expanded, as well as assurances that patients with all types of diabetes will receive frequent NHS tests to reduce the risk of complications.

Currently, about 4.1 million people in the UK have been diagnosed with either Type 1 diabetes (which affects less than one in ten people) or Type 2 diabetes, which is strongly connected to obesity and can be influenced by age, ethnicity, and family history.

It is estimated that another 850,000 people have Type 2 diabetes and are unaware of it.

“Every diabetes diagnosis is life-changing,” Mr Askew said.

“The condition’s relentlessness, and the ever-present worry of serious harm.”

