By 2025, Russia plans to make the island home to half a million people carbon neutral.

Russia is trying to take action on climate change by making an island home to half a million people carbon neutral by 2025, despite worldwide pressure to address global warming and domestic wishes to avoid abandoning its fossil fuel sector, according to the Associated Press.

The Kremlin has granted the go-ahead for officials on Sakhalin Island, located north of Japan, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within a few years.

The fact that two-thirds of Russia’s largest island is covered in trees will make the task easier. According to the Associated Press, Russia believes that Sakhalin’s trees will be able to absorb the same amount of carbon dioxide as the island’s population and industries emit.

Sakhalin Island will also serve as a test bed for whether Russia as a whole can achieve carbon neutrality in the future. To achieve the aim, the enormous nation would rely on its forested areas, which are larger than those of any other country.

“The economic structure of Sakhalin, as well as the vast amount of forestland on the island and the carbon balance distribution, mirror the general situation in Russia,” Dinara Gershinkova, who advises Sakhalin’s governor on climate and sustainable development, stated. “As a result, the findings of the Sakhalin experiment will be indicative of the Russian Federation as a whole.” Russia was the world’s fourth-largest carbon dioxide emitter in 2020, behind China, the United States, and India. According to Statista, the country accounted for 4.53 percent of total emissions in the year.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The initiative represents a significant shift in Russian attitudes about climate change.

In 2003, Russian President Vladimir Putin joked about global warming, saying that if it continued, Russians would be able to “spend less on fur coats, and the grain harvest will increase.”

He recognized last year that climate change “needs significant efforts and way greater attention,” and he has pushed to position China as a worldwide leader in the battle against global warming.

The enormous woodlands of the country are crucial to this concept.

“By seeking to develop a carbon-neutral economy by 2060, Russia is depending on a variety of resources, including the unique resource of forest ecosystems and their great capacity to. This is a condensed version of the information.