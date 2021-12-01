BuzzFeed Wins Legal Battle for Release of Mueller Report Redacted Sections.

According to the Associated Press, Buzzfeed won a judicial victory Tuesday in its lawsuit seeking the release of some redacted sections of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry report. A federal appeals court ordered the Justice Department to release 10 previously secret sections of the report, including one about people who were investigated by prosecutors but never charged.

The Mueller report investigated potential Russian election meddling and ties to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. According to the Associated Press, the three-judge panel sided with a lower court judge in deciding to keep certain aspects of the report redacted.

However, other passages that the Justice Department had requested to be redacted to protect the privacy rights of the people involved can be revealed because “personally identifying information alleged to be contained in the redacted passages is available elsewhere in the Report,” according to Judge Karen Henderson’s opinion.

“The censored paragraphs do not contain any new facts, information, or descriptions of conduct that have not previously been made public in this Report. As a result, the privacy interests are weak, as the disclosure of the material contained within can cause no additional reputational or stigmatizing harm “the viewpoint was added.

Other information requested by Buzzfeed should be kept private because it includes “additional facts about people not provided or even hinted at elsewhere in the Report,” according to Henderson.

The court’s judgment “reaffirms the public’s right to learn how the government makes crucial choices,” according to Buzzfeed News’ Freedom of Information Act counsel, Matt Topic.

“Unfortunately, government agencies often violate the Freedom of Information Act, and it’s encouraging whenever courts uphold the law and hold the government accountable for its transparency commitments,” Topic added.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The appeals court ruled that the Justice Department must release redacted evidence about the Mueller team’s decision not to pursue an unnamed person for campaign finance violations, which BuzzFeed believes is most likely Donald Trump Jr.

The Mueller report detailed how prosecutors investigating possible campaign finance violations looked into a 2016 Trump Tower meeting where Trump Jr. expected to receive damaging information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, from a Russian lawyer. Prosecutors made the final decision. This is a condensed version of the information.