Buyers of real estate have been warned of a fraud that may cost them hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Homebuyers are being cautioned of an increase in scams that have resulted in victims losing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The Law Society of England and Wales has issued a warning about so-called payment diversion fraud, in which criminals target property acquisitions in order to defraud consumers into handing over their house deposit and/or other funds used to acquire a home.

According to the society, a possible buyer gave up £640,000 in one example, the majority of which was never retrieved.

The Law Society has teamed up with the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC), which is part of the National Crime Agency, and Action Fraud to distribute fliers alerting the public to the danger.

The end of a stamp duty vacation has contributed to an uptick in home sales in recent months, with real estate agents working long hours to assist purchasers beat the deadline.

Many people have moved home as part of their lifestyle modifications as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Law Society, the frauds “nearly usually” include criminals impersonating the victim’s lawyer in order to defraud them into sending their money to an account they control.

“We are pushing our members to distribute these flyers to their clients in order to safeguard them from these cunning and nasty schemes,” said I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society.

“These types of scams can entail large sums of money and have a long-term impact on the property buyer’s personal circumstances.” Solicitors and their clients may all help to make it more difficult for criminals to commit such acts.” According to the Law Society, a house buyer was duped into handing over £640,000. Criminals intercepted emails between the buyer and their solicitor, allowing them to obtain all information related to the house transaction.

They then requested payment using a “spoof” email account. Payment information was sent by faked email on headed solicitors paper, and the amount required was exactly what the buyer had anticipated to pay.

The actual solicitor afterwards informed the victim that the money had not been sought. The majority of the cash was never recouped, effectively wiping out the victim's equity and savings and causing the business to fail.