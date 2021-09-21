Buyers are flocking to two inexpensive postcodes to get on the property ladder.

With the average price of a home in the United Kingdom now standing at £265,668, many first-time buyers are finding it difficult to climb on the housing ladder.

The good news is that there are still affordable options available, two of which are in our area.

Both Bootle and Ellesmere Port are cheaper than the national average, with homes available for £250,000 or less — and with reasonable rental rates to boot.

Warm temperatures are expected to come in October, according to the Met Office.

According to the Land Registry, the average price in the UK as of June 2021 is £265,668.

Property experts Leaders Romans Group (LRG) compiled a list of affordable areas across the north of England, demonstrating that it may be possible to move somewhere a bit different – and a little cheaper – if you are currently unable to buy a home of your own.

LRG recommends Bootle as a wonderful area to live if you’re on a tight budget yet want more space. As a result of the reconstruction, there are many modern properties to buy or rent.

A three-bed semi costs on average £170,000, whereas the average rent is £795 per month.

There are nice schools nearby for people with children, and there are lots of places to visit to get away from it all, such as adjacent Crosby Beach, and Liverpool city centre is only a short train ride away.

Meanwhile, the average price of a three-bed semi in Ellesmere Port is £185,000, with an average rent of £750 per month.

Schools rated “excellent” to “exceptional” are among the area’s attractions, as are big retail and leisure parks such as Cheshire Oaks designer outlet village, which also houses the world’s second largest Marks & Spencer store.

There are lots of new houses under development from all of the major developers, but they aren’t all aimed at younger consumers. There are new homes designed exclusively for people over the age of 55.

Meanwhile, Chester, a historic city, is only seven miles distant.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the news you need to know about. “The summary has come to an end.”