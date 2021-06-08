Businesses want that the NI Protocol trading frictions be removed.

Northern Ireland’s business community has urged the UK government and the EU to resolve post-Brexit trade tensions.

The appeal comes ahead of a joint UK/EU committee meeting on Wednesday to consider the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists have been incensed by the protocol, which effectively creates a barrier between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland by tying the area to a variety of EU customs and regulatory laws.

Traders have also been hampered by the introduction of new checks on cargoes at the ports of Belfast and Larne.

The Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group, on the other hand, has underlined the region’s business community’s commitment to make things work.

A number of Northern Ireland’s largest commercial, manufacturing, and agriculture organizations are part of the working group.

“We cannot afford another missed opportunity in the joint committee, as we witnessed earlier this year,” a spokeswoman added.

“We continue to hear that the EU and UK are determined to have as little impact as possible from the implementation of this protocol, but it is undeniably having an impact and will continue to do so as more strict criteria are implemented in October.

“We are encouraged by the increasing degree of engagement we have seen in recent weeks and months; nevertheless, we must see that our trust in this process is rewarded with the delivery of answers.

We NEED some rapid victories to de-dramatize the current situation in Northern Ireland.

“We need to show that not only are we being heard and understood, but that both the UK and the EU are willing to collaborate to address the protocol’s consequences.

“We want to make sure that the protocol’s trading arrangements benefit businesses and communities in Northern Ireland today and in the future.”

