Businesses in the Bay Area have been threatened with closure because to COVID Protocols.

Two Bay Area firms have reportedly been threatened with being burned down until COVID-related limitations are lifted.

Kron4 reported on Thursday that a gym and a nightclub in Marin County, California, received handwritten threats over their health standards.

One sign placed to the door of Body Kinetics Health Club in San Rafael said, “If the vaccine mandate isn’t abolished within one week, this establishment burns.”

According to the news site, Michael Jenkins, the gym’s owner, said the threat was left on the door Saturday night and discovered the next morning.

Jenkins acknowledged that some COVID-related protocols may irritate some people, but threatening arson is going too far.

He further stated that the note perplexed him because the gym has no vaccine mandates to begin with, but is adhering to county health rules.

In response to the threat, the gym would reportedly install an exterior camera and more floodlights as security measures.

According to Kron 4, another note with a similar threat was discovered at the Papermill Creek Saloon in Forest Knolls. It’s unclear whether the two notes were written and placed by the same person.

After positive COVID instances were detected among certain customers and musicians, the bar’s manager, Jared Litwin, maintained that strong immunization measures were in place.

According to Kron 4, the Papermill Creek Saloon is offering a $1,000 prize for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who wrote the note.

The Papermill Creek Saloon, Body Kinetics Health Club, San Rafael police, and Marin County were approached for information, but no response was received by the time of publication.

Marin County said on Thursday that instead of using daily COVID case numbers as a basis for pandemic response policy, health officials will use COVID hospitalization rates.

“While daily case rates will be continuously monitored, with 85 percent of the population completely vaccinated, fewer cases are resulting in hospitalization or death,” according to the statement.

Several events involving disagreements amongst people opposed to COVID-related actions have lately been documented in California.