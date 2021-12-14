Businesses in the Bay Area have been forced to close due to the threat of smash-and-grabs, and have shifted to online retail.

In the aftermath of numerous smash-and-grab robberies in the Bay Area, some businesses have decided to lock their doors indefinitely and focus on online sales.

Kickz Inc. is one of them, and the store’s owner, Danny Ryan, told The Washington Newsday that he closed his San Jose location following the robberies to avoid being attacked.

“We were right in the middle of San Jose’s retail district, and there were a bunch of smash-and-grabs 100 yards away,” Ryan explained. “I didn’t think it was worth it to keep on and allow the criminals the chance to smash and capture us. There is a lot of high-end products in our store. We’re a well-known company. It was simply a matter of time until it happened.” Ryan added that focusing on internet sales helps him to “not put ourselves in peril and deal with the possibility of being smash-and-grab robbed or vandalized.” “The headache wasn’t worth it.” Because of the brazen nature of the crimes, smash-and-grab robberies have garnered headlines in recent months. Groups of masked people invading a shop, frequently in broad daylight, shattering glass on display cases and making off with the merchandise is a common description of the thefts.

The number of burglars in a single gang has ranged in the dozens in some cases, and the thefts have occurred at both huge luxury merchants such as Louis Vuitton and Nordstrom and small enterprises.

Many of the daring robberies have taken place in California, particularly in the Bay Area, however there have been reports of smash-and-grabs all around the country.

"I've spoken with a few business owners, some of whom have closed their doors and others who have not. Some of my buddies own stores in shopping malls or complexes "Ryan remarked. "Some of them only work online or by appointment. Others have completely closed their doors and are no longer in business. Others are simply hiring security and moving on." In 2018, robbers targeted Kickz Inc. twice, making off with some of the store's high-end apparel, according to Ryan. Following the occurrences, Ryan had bars installed on the store's windows and doors. After that, the store felt safe until he noticed something new.