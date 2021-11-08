Businesses in Los Angeles might face fines of up to $5,000 if they fail to comply with the city’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The new vaccine mandate for businesses in Los Angeles went into effect on Monday, but fines will not be enforced until later.

The Los Angeles City Council voted 11-2 last month to approve an order mandating anyone aged 12 and up to get injections and show proof of vaccination before entering indoor public and commercial facilities.

City officials said they will begin enforcing the law on November 29 to give businesses time to react. Following the first offense warning, subsequent warnings might result in fines of up to $5,000.

The regulation, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, will make businesses safer for employees and customers.

However, since the immunization restrictions in Los Angeles County are less stringent, industry trade groups are concerned.

The Los Angeles County Business Federation’s senior policy manager, Sarah Wiltfong, said, “There’s a great lack of clarity.”

Another point of concern is how the city will react to the new business. According to Wiltfong, the main issue of the business federation’s members is harassment of staff entrusted with certifying immunization.

“This puts employees in a potentially conflict-prone environment when they aren’t necessarily equipped to deal with such circumstances,” she explained.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Los Angeles is one of an increasing number of cities in the United States, including San Francisco and New York City, that require proof of vaccination to access certain types of companies and venues. However, SafePassLA restrictions in the nation’s second-most-populous city apply to a wider range of businesses and indoor sites, including museums and convention centers.

People with religious or medical exemptions to vaccines would need to have negative coronavirus testing within 72 hours of entering those facilities. Customers who do not have evidence can still use outdoor facilities and enter a company for a small period of time to use the restroom or pick up a food order.

They’re being put in place as new cases start to rise again after a dramatic drop from a peak in August fueled by the Delta variety.

This was the time of year in 2020 when the pandemic's deadliest outbreak had just begun in California, with an average of 500 people dying per day by January. Los Angeles became the state's epicenter, with hospitals so overburdened with patients that ambulances sat outside waiting for patients.