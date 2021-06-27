Businesses in England owe authorities £2.5 billion in business rates, raising fears of a debt catastrophe.

According to new research, companies owe local authorities nearly £2.5 billion in unpaid business rates, escalating the debt crisis affecting English businesses.

Many businesses have seen their debt levels rise in the last year as a result of being forced to close for extended periods of time or being impacted by pandemic restrictions.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the government has provided retail, leisure, and hospitality businesses a business rates vacation, and it announced this week that the present moratorium on commercial evictions will be extended until next March.

Despite the financial assistance mechanisms in place, a review of official data by real estate advisers Altus Group has showed a rise in rate arrears.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, councils collected £14.88 billion in business rates from businesses that were not eligible for the vacation.

The numbers also indicated £1.18 billion in rates arrears, bringing the total rates debt, including arrears from previous years, to £2.49 billion, according to Altus.

The enormous rates debt burden is projected to hit office and industrial businesses the hardest, as they were still required to pay full business rates yet were substantially impacted by Covid-19.

This debt pile is on top of billions in rent arrears, with hospitality and retail industry executives saying that unpaid rent heaps of more than £5 billion are looming.

The latest data come as MPs prepare to debate legislation in Parliament on Monday that could shut out company rate appeals relating to the coronavirus.

Typically, “material change in circumstances” appeals allow ratepayers to request significant changes to the rateable value of their homes.

According to the Rating Surveyors Association, coronavirus appeals are worth roughly £5 billion to businesses in England.

In March, the Government announced that, rather than the usual right to appeal, it would allocate a £1.5 billion fund to councils outside of the retail, hotel, and leisure industries, targeting at those who had suffered the most economically.

