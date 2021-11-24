Businesses in Denver that have vaccinated 95 percent of their employees and customers are exempt from the mask mandate.

According to the Associated Press, everyone over the age of two will be obliged to wear a mask in Denver’s indoor public places starting Wednesday.

Businesses that can prove that at least 95% of their personnel and customers have been completely vaccinated will not be required to use masks. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s order is identical to others previously issued by counties that encompass Denver’s suburbs.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis stated that a statewide mask mandate is not currently being considered, but that he supports city and county health departments making the option to enact the mandates. Local health departments, according to Polis, must “operate within the social license of the territory that they represent.” Polis noted the state’s vaccination rate as a reason he isn’t considering a mask mandate right now, citing the fact that 81 percent of eligible individuals in the state have been vaccinated, with 92 percent of those over 65 having been fully vaccinated.

“Those of you who have chosen not to get vaccinated are filling up hospitals,” Polis remarked.

In his announcement of the mandate, Hancock mentioned hospitalizations, adding that it was vital to try to relieve the load on local hospitals. Because their emergency room staff is overburdened with COVID cases, Denver Health, the city’s public hospital, has regularly referred patients to other facilities.

Bob McDonald, the Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, blamed unvaccinated residents for the mandate’s necessity, claiming that 83 percent of the region’s hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Similar restrictions were passed by the health boards in Adams, Arapahoe, and Jefferson counties in suburban Denver on Monday, and they will go into force on Wednesday. In the absence of a statewide mask order, Boulder and Larimer counties have issued their own mask mandates.

Hospital employees are weary from treating more COVID-19 patients and those who delayed treatment during the peak of the pandemic, and they require public assistance.

Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein remarked, “Our system is on the verge of collapsing.”

Denver area public health administrators had pushed Polis to issue a statewide order requiring everyone to have earlier this month, citing hospital capacity problems.