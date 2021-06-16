Businesses have been put in suspense and have had “sleepless evenings” as a result of the government’s delay in relieving the lockdown.

The time it took to reopen following the lockdown was alleged to have created “sleepless nights” and put St Helens businesses “in limbo.”

According to the government’s road map, which was released in February, the provisional deadline for the reopening of remaining establishments, such as nightclubs, is June 21.

However, on Monday, the Prime Minister said that Step 4 of the Government’s lockdown program will be delayed by four weeks instead of proceeding as scheduled.

Following an increase in coronavirus cases and worries about the Delta variety, there have been new requests to put the deadline back to allow more individuals to get vaccinated.

Cllr Kate Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business in St Helens, said the government should provide financial assistance to the impacted sectors.

“This has been a sad moment for the leisure and hospitality industry across St Helens Borough, including our excellent restaurants, pubs, play centres, and sports arenas,” Cllr Groucutt added.

“We need the government to provide financial assistance to the affected sectors, and as soon as we learn more, we will pass it on and make any additional funding accessible as soon as possible.”

Haunted Adventures Ltd, based in St Helens, organizes public and private ghost hunting excursions in the area and throughout the United Kingdom, researching haunted venues such as abandoned buildings, hospitals, museums, halls, and more.

Director Jamie Leicester said constraints have impacted how they operate, the locations they can use, and the number of people they can hire, and the company, like many others, feels “stuck in limbo.”

“It’s been dreadful,” Jamie told the ECHO. It’s been like way since March 2020, when everyone was told to turn off their computers.

"It's been dreadful," Jamie told the ECHO. It's been like way since March 2020, when everyone was told to turn off their computers.

"From then on, it's simply been a constant state of uncertainty, a halt and a start, and then you can go again." Then, in some locations, the tier system was implemented, and we.