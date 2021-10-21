Businesses are’struggling’ as a result of Wilko’s door dispute.

A fight has erupted over a pair of doors, with some firms claiming they have been left “struggling.”

Since the epidemic began, doors in a Wilko branch in Liscard, Wirral, have been closed on one half of the store.

With a set of doors inside the precinct and a set of doors on Wallasey Road, Wilko, which stands on the former entrance of the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, has often been used as a cut through to either end of the town centre.

Many people have complained that the entry on Wallasey Road has remained closed, claiming that it is “inconvenient” and that it forces the elderly and crippled to walk around the businesses.

Businesses on the Wallasey Road side, according to one shop owner who did not want to be identified, are “suffering.”

“We [Wallasey Road businesses and taxis] are furious with Wilko’s refusal to open the doors because our businesses are suffering owing to a lack of passing trade,” they stated.

“The number of customers who try to get into Wilko on a daily basis is enormous.”

Despite the concerns, it does not appear that the situation will alter anytime soon.

“At Wilko, we pride ourselves on creating a safe shopping experience for all of our clients,” a Wilko spokeswoman said.

“As part of our safety and social distancing efforts, we closed the doors on Wallasey Road at the onset of the epidemic.”

“We’ve restructured our store since then to give a better flow – we’ve removed the tills from this area and made these doors fire doors only because it’s not a defined right of way.”