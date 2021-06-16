Businesses are facing a “never-ending horror” and a “lost summer.”

Debt-laden Business groups have warned that the First Minister’s announcement of a three-week delay in lifting coronavirus restrictions will result in a “never-ending misery” and “another lost summer” for Scottish enterprises.

Extending limits without a proportional rise in additional assistance money would be “unforgivable,” according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

The warnings came after Nicola Sturgeon stated it was “unlikely” that any limitations will be lifted on June 28 — the date when it was envisaged that all of Scotland would be moved to Level 0, the lowest tier of the tier system.

The news would be “frustrating and distressing for many Scottish businesses who were gearing up to take advantage of a boom in summer activity over the next weeks,” according to Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

“Scottish businesses recognize the need for limits to safeguard public health, and it is evident that the immunization program is the silver bullet that will allow our economy to reopen,” she said.

“Any time we have to wait must be used to increase the vaccination rollout and give the critical second doses that will get us out of lockdown sooner.”

“This is a never-ending horror for hospitality employees and the businesses that employ them, especially those in the music and night-time sectors,” said Stephen Montgomery, a spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group.

“However, we would welcome the Scottish Government’s serious consideration of improved ways to manage our course via Covid.

“Now is the moment to examine the practical recommendations we made at the Government’s request multiple times, such as adjusting the tiers to make it simpler for good firms to trade while still protecting people’s health.”

He urged lawmakers and decision-makers to “come out from behind their desks” to see “how improved policy decisions may benefit everyone.”

The FSB Scotland policy chairman, Andrew McRae, cautioned that “any unlocking delay has ramifications for Scottish enterprises and workers.”

“Hospitality and tourism businesses face additional weeks of restrictions, making it impossible to fund their overheads, let alone pay down their debts,” he said. (This is a brief piece.)