Businesses are being urged to commit to achieving net-zero emissions or face being left behind.

Businesses must commit to combating climate change, and those who do not move quickly enough risk being left behind, according to a senior government minister.

Cop26 president designate Alok Sharma said that while the government is determined to “build back greener” in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, it will need business support.

He urged businesses to commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

In November, the United Nations’ Cop26 climate change conference will be held in Glasgow. Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said that when it comes to addressing the “seismic” challenge of climate change, “we are way off track.” “The world has no room for failure,” he said at the CBI Road To Net-Zero conference.

“As Cop co-hosts, the UK must achieve in Glasgow what previous Cops have failed to achieve. “Yes, we need to raise global ambitions, but we also need to push further, faster, and harder than ever before to make this the most daring year of net-zero action yet.”

Mr Sharma stated that business support is critical in meeting targets. “We’re determined to build back greener as we recover from the pandemic, with the Prime Minister’s plans for a green industrial revolution,” he said at a press conference on Monday. “However, we can only meet our targets if we have business behind us.”

He continued, “The direction of travel is clear, the world is going green, creating enormous opportunities for those on the front foot, while those who do not move fast enough will be left behind.” ”

He urged businesses to switch to clean energy, replace polluting vehicles with zero-emission vehicles, and commit to eliminating deforestation from supply chains.